Governor Henry McMaster to Speak at Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, S.C. (August 22, 2017) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will address the Bob Jones University Public Policy Organization Tuesday, Sept. 5. The public is invited to attend the presentation.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the forum will be held in Stratton Hall near the university’s Welcome Center. Following his presentation, McMaster will conduct a short Q&A session.

McMaster became the 117th Governor of South Carolina January 24, 2017, following the confirmation of Governor Nikki Haley to serve as United States Ambassador to the United Nations.

Prior to serving as Governor, McMaster served as Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina. He also served as State Chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party, Attorney General of South Carolina and was the first United States attorney appointed by President Ronald Reagan.

McMaster has served on the South Carolina Ports Authority Board of Directors, the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, the Palmetto Health Foundation Board and the South Carolina Policy Council (as chairman). He is admitted to practice in all courts, state and federal, in South Carolina, as well as the U.S. Court of Claims (1974), the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit (1975) and the Supreme Court of the United States (1978).

He received his AB degree in history in 1969 from the University of South Carolina and his JD degree in 1973 from the University of South Carolina School of Law, where he served on the South Carolina Law Review. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves in the JAG Corps from 1969 to 1975.

The forum is free and open to the public.