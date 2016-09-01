BJU to Host Forum Series “Balancing Piety and Pragmatism: Evangelicals and Politics”

GREENVILLE, S.C. (September 1, 2016) – Dr. Gary Weier, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at Bob Jones University, today announced BJU’s sponsorship of a three-part forum series on “Balancing Piety and Pragmatism: Evangelicals and Politics” on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Thursday, Oct. 13 and Tuesday, Nov.15.

“In this election cycle—and in election cycles going back for decades—a key question from pollsters and pundits alike has been the role of evangelical voters,” said Weier. “This three-part forum series will feature leading experts from varied academic institutions and political activists as they examine the role of evangelicals in the past, present and future.”

The inaugural forum will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20, and will focus on the role of evangelicals and politics in the past. Confirmed panelists include Dr. Carl Abrams, Professor of History at BJU; Dr. Kellen Funk, Law Clerk for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas; Dr. Jim Guth, William R. Kenan, Jr. Professor of Political Science at Furman University; and Dr. Thomas Mach, Assistant Vice President for Academics at Cedarville University.

The second forum, which will focus on the present role of evangelicals and politics, will take place Thursday, Oct. 13. Confirmed panelists include Mrs. Linda Abrams, Associate Professor of Political Science at BJU; Dr. Charles Dunn, former Dean at the Robertson School of Government at Regent University, former Dean of International Studies and Calderwood School of Arts and Letters at Grove City College, and former Political Science Department Head and Thurmond Professor of Political Science at Clemson University; and Dr. Danielle Vinson, Professor of Political Science at Furman University.

The final forum on Tuesday, Nov. 15, with the timely perspective of the recently completed November presidential election, will examine the role of evangelicals and politics in the future. Confirmed panelists include Mr. Chad Connelly, Faith Engagement Director for the Republican National Committee; Dr. Theon Hill, Assistant Professor of Communication at Wheaton College; Dr. Brenda Schoolfield, Professor of History at BJU; and Dr. David Woodard, Thurmond Professor of Political Science at Clemson University.

Each ninety-minute forum will begin at 7 p.m. in Stratton Hall on the BJU campus. The event is free and open to the public; however, pre-registration through Eventbrite is needed for admission to the event.

